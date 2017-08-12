PBJ & Jazz

to Google Calendar - PBJ & Jazz - 2017-08-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PBJ & Jazz - 2017-08-12 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PBJ & Jazz - 2017-08-12 12:00:00 iCalendar - PBJ & Jazz - 2017-08-12 12:00:00

The Topiary Park 480 East Town Street , Columbus, Ohio 43215

August 12th: Liz Woolley Band

The Liz Woolley Band is a quintet featuring the original music of singer/songwriter Liz Woolley as well as the arranging and musical talents of guitarist Dennis Hodges, vibraphonist Dylan Bram, bassist John Allen, and drummer Brian Ellerman. The band originated as Liz Woolley’s solo project in the winter of 2012, and later evolved into The Liz Woolley Band after the recording of Liz’s second solo album, “Do Love” in the spring of 2014. In 2016, the band recorded their first album under the new name, which is set for release in April 2017.

Drawing influences from pop, neo-soul, R&B, jazz, and more, The Liz Woolley Band showcases not only Liz's remarkable voice but the extensive individual talents and musicianship of the instrumentalists behind her. With a wide-ranging repertoire of originals, jazz standards, and contemporary arrangements, the Liz Woolley Band is a powerhouse of the Columbus music scene and a compelling listening experience.

http://www.thelizwoolleyband.com/

https://www.jazzartsgroup.org/pbj-jazz/

Info
The Topiary Park 480 East Town Street , Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - PBJ & Jazz - 2017-08-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PBJ & Jazz - 2017-08-12 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PBJ & Jazz - 2017-08-12 12:00:00 iCalendar - PBJ & Jazz - 2017-08-12 12:00:00
CityScene July 2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

The Dublin Irish Festival celebrates 30 years on Aug. 4-6

Event Calendar

Search Events Submit Yours

DIRECTORIES

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Featured Businesses