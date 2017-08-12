August 12th: Liz Woolley Band

The Liz Woolley Band is a quintet featuring the original music of singer/songwriter Liz Woolley as well as the arranging and musical talents of guitarist Dennis Hodges, vibraphonist Dylan Bram, bassist John Allen, and drummer Brian Ellerman. The band originated as Liz Woolley’s solo project in the winter of 2012, and later evolved into The Liz Woolley Band after the recording of Liz’s second solo album, “Do Love” in the spring of 2014. In 2016, the band recorded their first album under the new name, which is set for release in April 2017.

Drawing influences from pop, neo-soul, R&B, jazz, and more, The Liz Woolley Band showcases not only Liz's remarkable voice but the extensive individual talents and musicianship of the instrumentalists behind her. With a wide-ranging repertoire of originals, jazz standards, and contemporary arrangements, the Liz Woolley Band is a powerhouse of the Columbus music scene and a compelling listening experience.

http://www.thelizwoolleyband.com/

https://www.jazzartsgroup.org/pbj-jazz/