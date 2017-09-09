PBJ & Jazz

The Topiary Park 480 East Town Street , Columbus, Ohio 43215

September 9th: ZC7: Latin Jazz Experience

Drummer Zach Compston leads an all-star lineup of Columbus jazz favorites, including CJO musicians Pete Mills and Ryan Hamilton, in a performance of Latin Jazz songs that will have you dancing and grooving along! Take a musical journey to Cuba, Brazil, New York City and beyond with the music of Tito Puente, Poncho Sanchez, Horace Silver and other Latin-inspired jazz legends, including fresh arrangements of jazz favorites like you’ve never heard before.

The Topiary Park 480 East Town Street , Columbus, Ohio 43215
