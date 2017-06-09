Park Street Festival 2017

Park Street Fest has become known to many in Central Ohio as the ofﬁcial festival to kick-off to summer and we are happy to announce its return to the Arena District, Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10, 2017.

The two-day event features live music from some of the most sought after acts in Central Ohio, food trucks, and of course some of the best night life in the area supplied by the bars and merchants along Park Street!

Park Street Festival remains one of the most popular and unique festivals in Columbus in that it showcases and highlights the many local merchants and establishments along Park Steet as well as the Arena District. According to Adam Schmidtt, regional manager for the Fortney Companies, “Part of what makes our area of Columbus such an entertaining destination is the collaboration among business and neighbors in orchestrating events and festivals like Park Street Festival.” Scmidtt continues, “Tens of thousand of people take to the area and everyone here gets really excited to open their doors to all the concert goers and activity seekers.”

The festival starts Friday evening at 6 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. Festivities resume on Saturday from 4 p.m.-11p.m. Admission to the festival is just $5 throughout the weekend due to the generosity of many festival partners and sponsors including: Bar Louie, Brothers, Gasworks, and Park Street Tavern.

The much anticipated festival line-up will be announced in early May. Follow Park Street Fest on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates. Additional information can also be found on the web at parkstreetfest.com.