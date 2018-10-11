Paint your Pet - Tickets needed

Paint your favorite furry friend October 11th at Wyandotte Winery - just down the road from the Blendon Woods Metro Park!

$35 includes canvas, template creation, brushes, paint and all other supplies! But you'd better HURRY as space is limited!

How it works: After purchasing your ticket, post a photo of your pet to the Facebook event page. We will use this photo as a reference to paint over at the event. Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1095796627254541

HELPFUL TIP: This project works best with a single animal. Choose a photo that shows your pet in a forward facing position so you can see all of the features on your pet's face. Please don't post more than one photo per ticket.

****This event is created and hosted by Colorful Columbus, all tickets are sold through Colorful Columbus. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the link provided. Wyandotte Winery is holding the event at our facility and is not responsible for the products sold through Colorful Columbus. Wine, small plates and tax and gratuity are not included in ticket price for items purchased at the winery.****

