Open House 2017

Buckeye Ceramic Supply 4077 Weaver Ct South, Columbus, Ohio 43026

Come join our family as we celebrate our annual Open House! There will be ceramic classes all day, store wide sale prices, and your favorite vendors!

Our two main workshops with visiting artists include:

Exploring the Detailed Surface with Terri Kern

and

Clay Monoprinting & Transfer with Drew Ippoliti

But make sure to check out our 8 other classes offered!

If you have questions, please contact us at 614-876-1094 or sales@buckeyeceramicsupply.com

Buckeye Ceramic Supply 4077 Weaver Ct South, Columbus, Ohio 43026

614-876-1094

