Open House 2017

Come join our family as we celebrate our annual Open House! There will be ceramic classes all day, store wide sale prices, and your favorite vendors!
Our two main workshops with visiting artists include:
Exploring the Detailed Surface with Terri Kern
and
Clay Monoprinting & Transfer with Drew Ippoliti
But make sure to check out our 8 other classes offered!
If you have questions, please contact us at 614-876-1094 or sales@buckeyeceramicsupply.com
Info
Buckeye Ceramic Supply 4077 Weaver Ct South, Columbus, Ohio 43026 View Map
