Open House 2017: Stoneware Glazing Techniques

You may be a stoneware glaze addict or a beginner, but either way, this class will teach you everything you need to know about Mayco stoneware glazes and firing to cone 6.

Todd Hickerson will demonstrate 2 new techniques and answer any questions or address any issues you may have experienced.

Class fee includes two (2) pieces of bisque and glazes, use of decorating accessories needed to apply glazes and the firing of the kiln.

$35.00