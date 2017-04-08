Open House 2017: Stoneware Glazing Techniques

Buckeye Ceramic Supply 4077 Weaver Ct South, Columbus, Ohio 43026

You may be a stoneware glaze addict or a beginner, but either way, this class will teach you everything you need to know about Mayco stoneware glazes and firing to cone 6.

Todd Hickerson will demonstrate 2 new techniques and answer any questions or address any issues you may have experienced.

Class fee includes two (2) pieces of bisque and glazes, use of decorating accessories needed to apply glazes and the firing of the kiln.

$35.00

Buckeye Ceramic Supply 4077 Weaver Ct South, Columbus, Ohio 43026 View Map

614-876-1094

