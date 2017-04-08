Open House 2017: Raku with Jack Valentine

Buckeye Ceramic Supply 4077 Weaver Ct South, Columbus, Ohio 43026

Raku firing is a fascinating process and this session is all about that! Jack will provide each participant a bisque vase - you apply the glazes and then we fire the kiln.

After the kiln reaches temperature (up to two hours) we'll remove the ware and place into combustible materials. You'll want to be watching - this is the fun part! When the ware cools you will clean your piece and take it with you.

$40 fee includes all materials and firing.

Buckeye Ceramic Supply 4077 Weaver Ct South, Columbus, Ohio 43026

614-876-1094

