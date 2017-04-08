Open House 2017: Intro to Throwing

This class is a great opportunity to learn how to throw on a potter's wheel. No experience needed - if you've had a class and want a refresher course - then this if perfect for you!

We will start with the basics and see how each individual progresses over the three hours. We are not going to set out to build a specific vessel or form - but if your skills develop quickly you may create a piece or two!

This session is an hour longer and $5 less than our regular, one time throwing classes - WHAT A DEAL! Class includes all supplies and tools - clay and glazes. If you produce something that you want to fire - we'll do the bisque fire, invite you back to glaze your work, fire it again and have you pick up the final piece - ALL for $35!