Open House 2017: Exploring the Detailed Surface

Join Terri Kern for a lively three hour workshop that explores how she uses underglaze to create detailed visual narratives on ceramic surfaces.

This hands-on workshop will begin with a brief ten minute visual presentation on Terri’s work and personal approach to making art. Demonstrations will immediately follow and the session will mirror the way Terri works in her own studio, with several bisque pieces being painted on at the same time. Understanding that everyone works at a different pace, demonstrations will be given as many times as needed.

This workshop is appropriate for participants of all levels (no drawing experience is necessary). Terri will demonstrate multiple techniques that can be applied to both low-fire and high-fire. Terri works primarily with a low fire white earthenware and fires in an electric kiln.

Surface embellishment techniques include concept to design, design transfer, underglaze blending techniques, wet sgraffito, blended wet sgraffito and controlled-line detail painting. Each demonstration will be followed by hands on work, with Terri checking with each participant to answer questions if needed. For any participant who finishes the three projects before the end of the workshop, Terri will demonstrate the blended wet sgraffito technique. Participants will get the opportunity to try this technique on workshop samples. If time permits, alternative surfaces will also be explored. Informal discussions will also be held concerning business issues like pricing, selling work, retirement, and creating a professional presence and business plan if desired by the participants.

Participants should bring ideas about what they are interested in painting on a 6” tile, pin and pendant along with visual aids (photos or drawings of pets, landscapes, trees, fish etc.) with them to the workshop. Terri will also provide a sheet with drawn images on it and some copyright free images for those who don’t have drawing experience.

Terri’s body of work includes richly painted vessels, functional pieces, tiles, sculptures and jewelry. Finished work samples will be available for study and sale. Each participant will receive a packet which includes the following: a 6” bisque tile, a bisque pin form, a bisque pendant necklace with corresponding jump ring and necklace cord, a technique sheet detailing Terri’s blending process, tools and brushes page, troubleshooting page, design page, basics of design pages, scratch paper and tracing paper.