Open House 2017: Creative Yard Art

Buckeye Ceramic Supply 4077 Weaver Ct South, Columbus, Ohio 43026

Create your own unique yard sculpture using three (or more) piece of bisque (you will need to select and purchase 3 pieces of bisque by April 8th - at a 20% discount!)

Our instructor will guide you on using silkscreens, stamps and stencils to create imagery and pattern. Project includes metal rod (everal sizes to choice from) and mounting "puck" - we'll mix and pour the concrete stand during class.

$40 plus price of bisque (avg. $12-16)

Buckeye Ceramic Supply 4077 Weaver Ct South, Columbus, Ohio 43026

614-876-1094

