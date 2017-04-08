Open House 2017: Creative Yard Art

Create your own unique yard sculpture using three (or more) piece of bisque (you will need to select and purchase 3 pieces of bisque by April 8th - at a 20% discount!)

Our instructor will guide you on using silkscreens, stamps and stencils to create imagery and pattern. Project includes metal rod (everal sizes to choice from) and mounting "puck" - we'll mix and pour the concrete stand during class.

$40 plus price of bisque (avg. $12-16)