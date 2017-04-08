Open House 2017: Clay Monoprinting & Transfer Techniques

Drew Ippoliti is an artist and researcher, who has travelled the world examining the contemporary potential of illustrative images on ceramics. Drew is currently a professor at the University of Akron: Myers School of Art in Akron Ohio, where he oversees the ceramics department.

Drew's hands-on workshop will examine the creation of monotype decals, the best transfer techniques for monotypes glazed surfaces, under glaze transfers and over glaze decals.

Attendees will review the use of silkscreens and create screened and create multi approach transfers. The session will culminate in applying transfers to bone-dry surfaces and unfired glazed surfaces.

This will be a very interactive session - plenty of time will be alloted for Q & A and follow up on image transfer techniques.

While we will provide 6" tiles for learning the techniques students may purchase bisque from our stock at 25% off should you wish to create something more than a tile.

$35.00 - call for student and COCA discounts