Open House 2017: Advanced Throwing

For those comfortable at the wheel but looking to build your skills - this session is for you. Todd will work with you on your specific requests - or show you ways to improve your current technique. If you have a form in mind, bring your idea to class.

Class includes all supplies and tools - clay and glazes. If you produce something that you want to fire - we'll do the bisque fire, invite you back to glaze your work, fire it again and have you pick up the final piece - ALL for $35.