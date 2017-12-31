NYE Bar Crawl

Crawl with OHIO PARTY CONNECTION through some of the hottest bars and party on Columbus's newest and largest party bus.
INCLUDES:
One Complimentary Drink at Each Venue
NO Cover. VIP Lines.
LED Bracelet
Watch the Ball Drop On XL LED Screen with Champagne Toast @ MIDNIGHT
For $10 add dinner and cocktail hour @ Buffalo Wild Wings (6:30pm - 7:45pm)
NEW YEARS EVE CRAWL ITINERARY:
(+ Cocktail Hour: 6:30pm - 7:45pm)
CHECK IN: 8:00pm - 8:30pm @ UGLY TUNA
8:00pm - 8:50pm - UGLY TUNA
9:00pm - 9:45pm - JULEP
10:00pm - 10:45pm - PARK STREET
11:00pm - RED CLUB***
*** RED CLUB -- The Hottest Spot In The City Is Closing It's Doors & They Are Pulling Out All The Stops At Thier NEW YEARS EVE GRAND FINALE!!! ***
PARTY SHUTTLE PICK UP TIMES/LOCATIONS:
DEPARTING - ARRIVING
6:15pm (Red Club) - 6:30pm (Buffalo Wild Wings)
6:45pm (Red Club) - 7:00pm (Buffalo Wild Wings)
7:30pm (Red Club) - 7:45pm (Buffalo Wild Wings) - 8:00pm (Ugly Tuna)
8:20pm (Red Club) - 8:40pm (Ugly Tuna)
8:50pm (Ugly Tuna) - 9:00pm (Julep)
9:45pm (Julep) - 10:00pm (Park Street)
10:45pm (Park Street) - 11:15pm (Red Club)
*Buses will be departing ON TIME to stay on crawl schedule
Parking: If you are driving you can park your car at the 1st pick-up location, 2885 Olentangy River Rd. This is the beginning and ending location for the NYE Crawl and the best way to reunite with your vehicle later in the night.