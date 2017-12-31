NYE Bar Crawl

Crawl with OHIO PARTY CONNECTION through some of the hottest bars and party on Columbus's newest and largest party bus.

INCLUDES:

One Complimentary Drink at Each Venue

NO Cover. VIP Lines.

LED Bracelet

Watch the Ball Drop On XL LED Screen with Champagne Toast @ MIDNIGHT

For $10 add dinner and cocktail hour @ Buffalo Wild Wings (6:30pm - 7:45pm)

NEW YEARS EVE CRAWL ITINERARY:

(+ Cocktail Hour: 6:30pm - 7:45pm)

CHECK IN: 8:00pm - 8:30pm @ UGLY TUNA

8:00pm - 8:50pm - UGLY TUNA

9:00pm - 9:45pm - JULEP

10:00pm - 10:45pm - PARK STREET

11:00pm - RED CLUB***

*** RED CLUB -- The Hottest Spot In The City Is Closing It's Doors & They Are Pulling Out All The Stops At Thier NEW YEARS EVE GRAND FINALE!!! ***

PARTY SHUTTLE PICK UP TIMES/LOCATIONS:

DEPARTING - ARRIVING

6:15pm (Red Club) - 6:30pm (Buffalo Wild Wings)

6:45pm (Red Club) - 7:00pm (Buffalo Wild Wings)

7:30pm (Red Club) - 7:45pm (Buffalo Wild Wings) - 8:00pm (Ugly Tuna)

8:20pm (Red Club) - 8:40pm (Ugly Tuna)

8:50pm (Ugly Tuna) - 9:00pm (Julep)

9:45pm (Julep) - 10:00pm (Park Street)

10:45pm (Park Street) - 11:15pm (Red Club)

*Buses will be departing ON TIME to stay on crawl schedule

Parking: If you are driving you can park your car at the 1st pick-up location, 2885 Olentangy River Rd. This is the beginning and ending location for the NYE Crawl and the best way to reunite with your vehicle later in the night.