NYE Bar Crawl

Short North Arts District 1126 1/2-A North High Street, Columbus, Ohio

Crawl with OHIO PARTY CONNECTION through some of the hottest bars and party on Columbus's newest and largest party bus.

INCLUDES:

One Complimentary Drink at Each Venue

NO Cover. VIP Lines.

LED Bracelet

Watch the Ball Drop On XL LED Screen with Champagne Toast @ MIDNIGHT

For $10 add dinner and cocktail hour @ Buffalo Wild Wings (6:30pm - 7:45pm)

NEW YEARS EVE CRAWL ITINERARY:

(+ Cocktail Hour: 6:30pm - 7:45pm)

CHECK IN: 8:00pm - 8:30pm @ UGLY TUNA

8:00pm - 8:50pm - UGLY TUNA

9:00pm - 9:45pm - JULEP

10:00pm - 10:45pm - PARK STREET

11:00pm - RED CLUB***

*** RED CLUB -- The Hottest Spot In The City Is Closing It's Doors & They Are Pulling Out All The Stops At Thier NEW YEARS EVE GRAND FINALE!!! ***

PARTY SHUTTLE PICK UP TIMES/LOCATIONS:

DEPARTING - ARRIVING

6:15pm (Red Club) - 6:30pm (Buffalo Wild Wings)

6:45pm (Red Club) - 7:00pm (Buffalo Wild Wings)

7:30pm (Red Club) - 7:45pm (Buffalo Wild Wings) - 8:00pm (Ugly Tuna)

8:20pm (Red Club) - 8:40pm (Ugly Tuna)

8:50pm (Ugly Tuna) - 9:00pm (Julep)

9:45pm (Julep) - 10:00pm (Park Street)

10:45pm (Park Street) - 11:15pm (Red Club)

*Buses will be departing ON TIME to stay on crawl schedule

Parking: If you are driving you can park your car at the 1st pick-up location, 2885 Olentangy River Rd. This is the beginning and ending location for the NYE Crawl and the best way to reunite with your vehicle later in the night.

Short North Arts District 1126 1/2-A North High Street, Columbus, Ohio
Dance, Festivals & Fairs, Parties & Clubs
