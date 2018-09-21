Cancer Support Community Central Ohio's Night of Chocolate is the premier celebration of chocolate throughout Ohio, attracting hundreds of guests every year. Sweet intoxication awaits at this year's The Phantom of the Opera-themed masquerade.

Features 50,000 pieces of chocolate from 20 local, regional and international chocolatiers

Sip signature spirits created by the mixologists at Hollywood Casino Columbus, select wines and beverages, and our very

own Grounds for Hope™ gourmet coffee bar.

Savor sensational cuisine prepared by the award-winning chefs of Hollywood Casino Columbus.

Win silent auction, live auction and raffle treasures, including dream packages and more!

Celebrate a year of support and honor this year's award winners.

Individual tickets start at $200.00. $1,800.00 for reserved table of four.