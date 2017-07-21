New Vision Dance Co. Presents Taking Root

The Garden Theater 1187 N High Street , Columbus, Ohio 43201

New Vision Dance Co. presents their fourth annual weekend of dance at the historic Garden Theater in the Short North.

Take Root with us in Act 1 as we plant twisted tales of love, obsession and the dark side. We invite you to stay grounded for Act 2 as we open up to the light side with whimsical and lovely pieces created by Melissa Gould.

Join us as we add to the artistic ambiance of the Short North and share our love for the performing arts with you.

When: July 21st at 8:00 pm ; July 22nd at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Where: The Garden Theater, 1187 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Admission: $15 general admission, available at www.shortnorthstage.org

The Garden Theater 1187 N High Street , Columbus, Ohio 43201

