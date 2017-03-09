KidsLinked.com's New Albany KidsFest, presented by Lucky Shoes:

Come out to Healthy New Albany and enjoy a

FREE Fun Family Event & Summer Camp Expo!

Thursday, March 9th, 5-8pm

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

150 W Main St, New Albany, OH 43054

Watch a 30 second KidsLinked preview video here --->

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGn_fOCUUDY

• SUMMER CAMP EXPO! A free event with free parking

• Find Great DAY or STAY/Overnight Summer Camps

• Summer Camp Passport (scavenger hunt) for prizes

• Attractions & Activities for the Kids

• Mr. Game Room video game truck

• Trampoline from Recreations Outlet

• Petting Zoo from YMCA Camp Willson

• Meet "Beauty" from Paulette's Princess Parties, in celebration of the release of Disney's "Beauty & the Beast"

• FREE Face Painter and Balloon Artist Jo Jo's Jingles

• Healthy Home Marketplace

• Fun Crafts for Kids

• FREE POPCORN & other giveaways!

KidsLinked.com/NewAlbany

KidsLinked.com's Customer Service email: customerservice@kidslinked.com

KidsLinked.com's Customer Service phone: 877-543-7801