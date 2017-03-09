KidsLinked.com's New Albany KidsFest, presented by Lucky Shoes:
Come out to Healthy New Albany and enjoy a
FREE Fun Family Event & Summer Camp Expo!
Thursday, March 9th, 5-8pm
Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
150 W Main St, New Albany, OH 43054
Watch a 30 second KidsLinked preview video here --->
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGn_fOCUUDY
• SUMMER CAMP EXPO! A free event with free parking
• Find Great DAY or STAY/Overnight Summer Camps
• Summer Camp Passport (scavenger hunt) for prizes
• Attractions & Activities for the Kids
• Mr. Game Room video game truck
• Trampoline from Recreations Outlet
• Petting Zoo from YMCA Camp Willson
• Meet "Beauty" from Paulette's Princess Parties, in celebration of the release of Disney's "Beauty & the Beast"
• FREE Face Painter and Balloon Artist Jo Jo's Jingles
• Healthy Home Marketplace
• Fun Crafts for Kids
• FREE POPCORN & other giveaways!
KidsLinked.com/NewAlbany
KidsLinked.com's Customer Service email: customerservice@kidslinked.com
KidsLinked.com's Customer Service phone: 877-543-7801
Info
Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany 150 W. Main St., Columbus, Ohio 43054 View Map
please enable javascript to view