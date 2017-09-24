The New Albany Classic Invitational Grand Prix & Family Day

Wexner Home 4584 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Rd. , New Albany, Ohio 43054

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, The New Albany Classic Invitational Grand Prix & Family Day will be held at the Wexner Home in New Albany. The event raises more than $1.7 million annually for The Center for Family Safety and Healing. It features a lively country fair for families, Concert at The Classic and an internationally-sanctioned show jumping competition among the world's leading equestrians. Since its inception, The Classic has raised more than $30 million to support family violence initiatives in central Ohio.

Wexner Home 4584 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Rd. , New Albany, Ohio 43054

614-939-3026

