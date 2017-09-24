The New Albany Classic Invitational Grand Prix & Family Day will celebrate its 20th anniversary Sunday, September 24 at the Wexner Residence in New Albany. Nick Jonas will headline the Concert at The Classic. This day-long family festival that draws 15,000 people will also include car displays, strolling entertainers, zip lines, rides, art experiences, an organic farm tour, sports experiences and more combine for an unforgettable day that culminates with the Concert at The Classic and an internationally-sanctioned grand prix featuring 30 of the world’s top riders and their mounts, including Olympic medal and World Cup winners.