NABC Performance of The Nutcracker

The New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre is proud to present its _11th annual performance of The Nutcracker Ballet. This fantastical holiday classic is being performed at The Jeanne B. McCoy Center Thursday, December 6th at 7pm, Friday, December 7th at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 8th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday December 9th at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The Nutcracker Ballet combines the beautiful and memorable music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky and the visually stunning dancing and costuming of over 250 youth and professional dancers. Dancers as young as 5 and from various Central Ohio Communities as well as guest performers previously with Columbus BalletMet come together to bring this festive, family-friendly adventure to life on stage. Our featured role of Drosselmeyer is performed by Jimmy Orrante.

The Nutcracker tells the story of a young Clara, who is given a magical Nutcracker on Christmas Eve by her mysterious uncle, Heir Drosselmeyer. Her adventure begins as she and her transformed Nutcracker Prince battle the dreaded Mouse King and embark on a journey through the Land of Snow.

With the graceful Sugar Plum Fairy at their side, Clara travels to the Land of the Sweets where they visit with adorable Baby Sugar Plums, an Arabian Princess, Spanish Dancers, Opulent Chinese Dragons, Marzipan and Mother Ginger with all her little gingersnaps.

The Nutcracker Sweet Shop and beverages will be located in the lobby of The Jeanne B. McCoy Center. All proceeds will benefit The New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre (NACBT). NACBT is a not-for-profit organization designated as a 501(c)(3) corporation and is supported by local businesses and families. Its mission is to provide theatrical and stage performing opportunities to young dancers instilling in them a sense of creativity, confidence, imagination, community and teamwork.

Tickets:

Jeanne B. McCoy:

mccoycenter.org

(614)469-0939

CAPA:

capa.com

(614)469-0939

visit CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street)

Ticketmaster: ticketmaster.com

Information: www.newalbanyballet.com

New Albany Ballet Company: Artistic Director: Tara Miller

(614)939-9058

5161 Forest Drive New Albany, Ohio 43054