This Must Be The Place explores the location(s) of art in the global system of contemporary capitalism. Some of the work explores the tensions between the global and local—sameness in difference or difference in sameness?--training a critical lens on the cultural scenes in New York, Athens, Paris, Berlin, and Venice. Other work focuses on the institutions and sites that create value in the art world, moving from major museums, commercial galleries and international art fairs to the artist studio and d.i.y. or collectively run spaces. Still other work focuses some of the animating dichotomies of contemporary art: the natural and the man-made, the classical and the contemporary, and art and non-art. The show grows out of the Department of Art’s study abroad class, Film and Art in a Global Context, led by Professor Roger Beebe.

Participating Artists:

Sam Armola

Zoe Brinkmiller

Delaney Brochowski

Carly Chelovitz

Isabel Ciminello

Diva Colter

Makayla Combs

Audrey Dearing

John Elder

Sanhita Jana

Rylan Lee

Cari Milowicki

Erika Moore

Julia Sabella

Emmy Schwarz

Abbey Turner