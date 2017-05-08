Musical Medicine: ALS Benefit

Columbus, OH--Each year, over 6,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, after the disease ended the career of one of the most beloved baseball players of all time. According to the ALS CARE Database, military veterans are approximately twice as likely to develop ALS as the general public. ALS occurs throughout the world with no racial, ethnic or socioeconomic boundaries and can affect anyone.

Dayton based Creative Origins Co. is hosting a benefit for ALS in conjunction with Woodlands Tavern in Grandview Heights on Monday, May 8th from 7:00 pm-1:00 am. Entertainment includes a wide variety of musicians, artists, and crafty vendors. Marlin K. Seymour, Executive Director of The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, will provide information about ALS and the organization's care service programs throughout the evening. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Chapter.

"Just a year or so before her diagnosis, my vibrant grandmother was featured in her community's magazine and dubbed "Mrs. Beachwood" for her decades of community involvement," Creative Origins Founder and Director of Community Outreach, Joe Kelner, said. "Then everything changed." It was his grandmother's diagnosis and his subsequent research of the devastating disease that made him determined to help raise funds for ALS research. "I was shocked when I learned that 15 new cases are diagnosed in the U.S. everyday and that, while most people who develop ALS are between the ages of 40 and 70, cases of the disease do occur in persons in their twenties and thirties." Kelner added.

Tickets for the benefit are available at the Woodlands Productions website for $10 or at the door the evening of the show for $15. Woodlands Tavern is located at 1200 W. 3rd Ave., in Columbus and doors open at 6:00 pm. For more information about the event and to make a tax deductible donation, please contact Joe Kelner at CreativeOriginsCo@gmail.com. For information about the band lineup for the evening, visit the group's FB event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1049275665217431/

