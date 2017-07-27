Momentum University Summer Performance

Momentum presents a free, outdoor performance on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the John F. Wolf Columbus Commons that explores our universe through a Little Comet, who just can't find their place.

"We Are Stars" is the culminating event of a two-week summer intensive program, Momentum University (MoU), for our most advanced students. This performance also serves as a workshop for our grand Year-End Performances in May, and kicks off Momentum's 15th Anniversary Season.

This Momentum University performance is part of the Columbus Commons' Downtown Live Concert Series, which includes food trucks and performances by other local acts including the Spikedrivers and The Floorwalkers. We hope you'll join us for an evening of free fun cheering on "our stars."

Columbus Commons Schedule:

Momentum Performance 5:30 p.m.

Spikedrivers 7:00 p.m.

Floorwalkers 9:00 p.m.