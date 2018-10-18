Metal Stamping for a Cause

$10.00 Reservation Fee (due at registration) + Cost of Materials (priced a la carte, pay for what you make at the event)

For the month of October, The Smithery will donate 25% of each registration for this event to A Good Start School.

A Good Start School is a six-week literacy-rich program designed to help children adjust to a school atmosphere and learn skills and concepts to help them succeed in kindergarten. With one adult teacher for every five children, they will become part of a caring, inviting, and safe learning community. A Good Start School is offered free of charge to eligible families. The mission is to serve those who may not be able to afford other programs.

Join us for a Metal Stamping day to create customized charms, necklaces, keychains, pet tags, earrings, bracelets, wine charms, and more while supporting a good cause! Choose from several one hour time slots to reserve your seat at the workshop table. With your registration fee, you'll get a one hour metal stamping session where you will have access to our hundreds of metal letter, number, picture, and design stamps to create your pieces.

Materials are priced a la carte and are paid the day of your session. You only pay for what you make. You can make as many pieces as you'd like within your one hour session! We will give you a demonstration, teach you some design tips and tricks, and you'll be well on your way to making your new necklaces, keychains, pet tags and more!

Materials are priced a la carte and are paid for at the event:

Brass & copper shapes are $4-$9

Sterling silver shapes are $20-$32

Silver plated, gold plated, and oxidized copper chains are $10-$20

Keyrings & adjustable cords are $2

Sterling silver earwires are $8/pair

Wine charm connectors are $5/set of 4

Leather bracelets are $16- Copper Cuff Bracelet $35

Space is limited to 8 participants per one hour session. Each participant must register for a seat. An exception would be made for a parent bringing a small child that will need assistance. In this case, one spot can be shared between the parent and small child. Any child that will not need parental assistance should register for an individual spot.

For your safety and the safety of fellow students, alcohol is not permitted at the workshop. Please wear closed toe shoes and bring any eyeglasses you may need.

Please plan to arrive no later than 10 minutes prior to your scheduled workshop time so that we may begin the demonstration at the start of the hour.