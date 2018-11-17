Metal Stamping for a Cause {November 17th}

Metal Stamping for a Cause

Register now to select your one hour time slot!

November 17th:

11-12pm

12-1pm

1-2pm

2-3pm

3-4pm

$10.00 Reservation Fee (due at registration) + Cost of Materials (priced a la carte, pay for what you make at the event)

For the month of November, The Smithery will donate 25% of each registration for this event to Kaleidoscope Youth Center.

Kaleidoscope Youth Center is the only organization in Ohio solely dedicated to supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth and their allies. The mission of Kaleidoscope Youth Center is to work in partnership with young people in Central Ohio to create safe and empowering environments for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning and ally youth through advocacy, education, support, and community engagement.

Join us for a Metal Stamping day to create customized charms, necklaces, keychains, pet tags, earrings, bracelets, wine charms, and more while supporting a good cause! Choose from several one hour time slots to reserve your seat at the workshop table. With your registration fee, you'll get a one hour metal stamping session where you will have access to our hundreds of metal letter, number, picture, and design stamps to create your pieces.

Materials are priced a la carte and are paid the day of your session. You only pay for what you make. You can make as many pieces as you'd like within your one hour session! We will give you a demonstration, teach you some design tips and tricks, and you'll be well on your way to making your new necklaces, keychains, pet tags and more!

Materials are priced a la carte and are paid for at the event:

- Brass & copper shapes are $4-$9

- Sterling silver shapes are $20-$32

- Silver plated, gold plated, and oxidized copper chains are $10-$20

- Keyrings & adjustable cords are $2

- Sterling silver earwires are $8/pair

- Wine charm connectors are $5/set of 4

- Leather bracelets are $16

- Copper Cuff Bracelet $35

Space is limited to 8 participants per one hour session. Each participant must register for a seat.

An exception would be made for a parent bringing a small child that will need assistance. In this case, one spot can be shared between the parent and small child. Any child that will not need parental assistance should register for an individual spot.

For your safety and the safety of fellow students, alcohol is not permitted at the workshop. Please wear closed toe shoes and bring any eyeglasses you may need.

Please plan to arrive no later than 10 minutes prior to your scheduled workshop time so that we may begin the demonstration at the start of the hour.