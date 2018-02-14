Meet Author Brendan Kiely

Cover to Cover Children's Bookstore 2116 Arlington Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43221

Come meet Brendan Kiely, The New York Times bestselling author of All American Boys (with Jason Reynolds) and The Last True Love Story. His work has been published in ten languages, received a Coretta Scott King Author Honor Award, the Walter Dean Myers award, the Amelia Elizabeth Walden Award, and was selected as one of the American Library Association's Top Ten Best Fiction for Young Adults.

Cover to Cover Children's Bookstore 2116 Arlington Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43221
614-263-1624
