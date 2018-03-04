Masterworks 2: A Beatles Fantasy

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall 30 S. Grove St. Westerville, Ohio , Columbus, Ohio 43081

Join us for a Beatles Fantasy featuring guest violinist Lindsay Deutsch. With her limitless enthusiasm and vast gifts as a performer and entertainer, American violinist, Lindsay Deutsch, has emerged as a charismatic and captivating presence on today’s music scene and is paving the way for today’s artists to reach a whole new generation of audience members. Also on the program is Leonard Bernstein's masterpiece On the Waterfront.

