Marching for More 2018 with The Ohio State University Marching Band

Celebrating 10 Years! The Best Damn Band in the Land (TBDBITL) is teaming up with Gladden Community House to host Marching for More, an evening of celebration to raise awareness and vital funds for Gladden’s work on behalf of children and families.

Partnering through tradition, music and community service, this annual event with The Ohio State University Marching Band has helped Gladden raise over $1 million dollars in support of Gladden’s life-impacting work and mission.

Please visit www.MarchingForMore.com for more information about this exciting annual event and plan to join us on Wednesday, October 3rd for a festive and memorable evening with TBDBITL and Gladden Community House.