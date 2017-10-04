Marching for More 2017 with The Ohio State University Marching Band

to Google Calendar - Marching for More 2017 with The Ohio State University Marching Band - 2017-10-04 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marching for More 2017 with The Ohio State University Marching Band - 2017-10-04 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marching for More 2017 with The Ohio State University Marching Band - 2017-10-04 17:30:00 iCalendar - Marching for More 2017 with The Ohio State University Marching Band - 2017-10-04 17:30:00

Ohio Stadium 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43210

We invite you to join The Best Damn Band in the Land, the world’s largest all-brass and percussion band, and Gladden Community House, a local non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and strengthening the well-being of the Franklinton community, as they come together for an unforgettable evening – striking a chord together through tradition, music, and meaning.

Enjoy a premier performance from TBDBITL as they triumphantly support Gladden Community House and March for More at the ‘Shoe on October 4th. This unique fundraiser, is the only occasion when all of TBDBITL all marches together for more than Ohio State.

Sponsorships and Tickets are available at Gladden Community House or online at www.MarchingForMore.com

Info
Ohio Stadium 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43210 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Marching for More 2017 with The Ohio State University Marching Band - 2017-10-04 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marching for More 2017 with The Ohio State University Marching Band - 2017-10-04 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marching for More 2017 with The Ohio State University Marching Band - 2017-10-04 17:30:00 iCalendar - Marching for More 2017 with The Ohio State University Marching Band - 2017-10-04 17:30:00
CityScene SeptOct2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

Find it Here!

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Event Calendar

September

Search Events Submit Yours