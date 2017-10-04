Marching for More 2017 with The Ohio State University Marching Band

We invite you to join The Best Damn Band in the Land, the world’s largest all-brass and percussion band, and Gladden Community House, a local non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and strengthening the well-being of the Franklinton community, as they come together for an unforgettable evening – striking a chord together through tradition, music, and meaning.

Enjoy a premier performance from TBDBITL as they triumphantly support Gladden Community House and March for More at the ‘Shoe on October 4th. This unique fundraiser, is the only occasion when all of TBDBITL all marches together for more than Ohio State.

Sponsorships and Tickets are available at Gladden Community House or online at www.MarchingForMore.com