March 29: Eat a Burrito, Support Nationwide Children’s Hospital

On Wednesday, March 29, half of all fundraiser sales from Columbus Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants will benefit the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, serving more than one million patients each year.

To participate in the fundraiser, taking place between 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., Columbus customers just need to bring in the flyer, show the social media post or mention the fundraiser at checkout to ensure half of the money paid for their lunch or dinner will help Nationwide Children’s Hospital.