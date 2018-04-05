Malaa @ The Bluestone

The Bluestone 583 583 E Broad St, Columbus, OH, Columbus, Ohio 43215

Prime Social Group presents...

Malaa

The Bluestone II Columbus, Ohio

Thursday, April 5 || Doors 8PM || Ages 18+

>>>MUSIC: https://soundcloud.com/malaamusic

BIO:

Malaa is a masked electronic house music producer who is based in Los Angeles, CA. They have worked alongside artists like Tchami, DJ Snake, and Mercer. The mysterious artist creates smooth beats that anybody can get down to. If you have never seen them before, now is your chance! Buy your tickets now to guarantee your spot at the show!

