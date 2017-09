"JUST AS A LOOM IS UTILIZED IN THE WEAVING TOGETHER OF FABRIC, OUR NEW COLLABORATIVE WORK WILL ACT AS A FRAME FOR GATHERING DANCERS FROM DISTAL COMMUNITIES FOR THE CONVERGING, INTERTWINING AND FABRICATION OF NEW IDEAS, MOVEMENT AND NARRATIVES."

October 27th Art of Yoga 8pm// Franklinton

October 28th MadLab 8pm// Downtown Columbus

October 29th Flux + Flow 6pm// Clintonville