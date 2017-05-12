Join Celebrate Local for Locally Crafted on the Easton Town Square, May 12th from 5:30-8:30 PM.

Taking place on the opening night of Columbus Craft Beer Week, Locally Crafted will feature numerous local craft breweries sampling their products, complimented by a selection of Celebrate Local's food producers and area artisans. Admission for the 21+ over event is $8 and includes samples from participating producers like Actual Brewing Co., Brothers Drake Meadery, Elevator Brewing Co., Land Grant Brewing, Mt. Carmel Brewing, MadMoon Craft Cidery, Maumee Bay Brewing, Platform Beer Co., Sideswipe Brewing, Wild Ohio Brewing and Wolf’s Ridge Brewing.

The event will benefit Brewhaus Dog Bones - a not-for-profit company that makes dog treats from spent grains sourced from area microbreweries and provides vocational training for young adults with disabilities.