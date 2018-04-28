Local Parkinson’s Foundation Hosts Free Game in Uptown Westerville to Raise Awareness

April is National Parkinson's Awareness Month so the Ohio Chapter of the National Parkinson’s Foundation has teamed up with Amaze.- The Columbus Escape Experience to create an outdoor scavenger hunt which will take place throughout Uptown Westerville. Participates will follow a storyline similar to an escape game and find clues hidden around Uptown to crack the code and save the day. The event is geared towards families with kids and will be exciting, fun and educational at the same time.

Saturday, April 28, 2018 – Groups can join in on the 60 minutes of immersive play, creative thinking and problem-solving between 10 AM – 1 PM. The game will start at the Westerville Public Library and participants can sign up to play at amazecolumbus.com/pdgame .

The Parkinson’s Foundation wanted to try something unique and different to educate and raise awareness this year. With 4-6 million people around the world living with Parkinson’s Disease and 30-50,000 of them in Ohio, it is the 14th leading cause of death in the U.S. There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s but this event will be a phenomenal way to spread the word and have fun at the same time.

There is no cost to play the game but donations will be accepted when participants sign up for the event.