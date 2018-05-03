Lizzy James Trunk Show

Fresh Crafts Gallery 2068 Arlington Ave , Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221

Lizzy James creates jewelry that is not only fashionable and comfortable, but also versatile and affordable. Elizabeth, aka Lizzy of Lizzy James, is the innovative jewelry designer and artisan, whose well-trained eye and intuitive flair for color and shape makes for jewelry that appeals to all women. Her Lizzy Wrap—handcrafted in the USA—is a modern, well designed, wrap bracelet with an extra large secure clasp for easy wear. The bracelet can also be worn as a necklace! Each fashionable wrap is comfortable and unique. The Lizzy Wrap comes in a wide variety of leather colors and finishes, and many women stack several Lizzy Wraps on their wrist for a stylish and individual look.

Fresh Crafts Gallery 2068 Arlington Ave , Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221
