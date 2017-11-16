Jerome Theatre 3 Acting Ensemble & the Jerome Drama Campers proudly present Disney's The Little Mermaid. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the Disney animated classic, The Little Mermaid is a beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. November 16-18th @ 7:00 pm & November 18th @ 2:00 pm in the DJHS Center of Performing Arts (CPA) Reserved seating. $10 adults & $7 students/seniors. Children’s musical, rated G.