The Linen Closet and Other Collections

Van Fleet Theatre 549 Franklin Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43215

The hour-long show is substantially made up of "The Linen Closet." This 45 minute dance-theatre work that portrays the many facets of women: their clothes, their bodies and their work. Petry worked with director Robert Post to curate this interactive work of fabric, sound and spoken text.

The rest of collections are compiled of short choreographic works from dance film, to to hip-hop and even yoga inspired movement. The sweet and thoughtful movement will intellectually stimulate you and evoke memories of your recent and far distant past.

Tickets will be available soon for $15 General Admission and $10 Students & Seniors. Join in an idea of collections and bring gently used clothes for donation.

This project is made possible with support from the Greater Columbus Arts Council, Puffin Foundation, Ohio Dance and The Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies and the Coca-Cola Critical Difference for Women Grants.

Info
Van Fleet Theatre 549 Franklin Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map
Dance
