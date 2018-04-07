Come to Easton Town Center for the Lady Tutu 5K and more importantly, the Little Princess Dash benefiting Make-A-Wish! A fun 5K event that celebrates the strength and beauty of empowered girls and women through fitness. Grab a gal pal, a tutu and lots of sparkles and grand jeté into the fun! The Little Princess dash, which begins at 9 AM, is a brief event (between 100 and 200 yards) for younger girls who may be too young to participate in the 5K.