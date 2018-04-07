Come to Easton Town Center for the Lady Tutu 5K and more importantly, the Little Princess Dash benefiting Make-A-Wish! A fun 5K event that celebrates the strength and beauty of empowered girls and women through fitness. Grab a gal pal, a tutu and lots of sparkles and grand jeté into the fun! The Little Princess dash, which begins at 9 AM, is a brief event (between 100 and 200 yards) for younger girls who may be too young to participate in the 5K.
Easton Town Center 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus, Ohio 43219
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Kids & Family