L.L.Bean at OSU Campus

This fall, L.L.Bean is hitting the road and taking the Be an Outsider campaign to college campuses across the country, encouraging students to share their love of the outdoors. The tour rolls into the Ohio State University on October 30 & 31 to get students outside and geared up for fall with coveted pieces from L.L.Bean's fall 2017 collection. L.L.Bean's 24-ft mobile selling trailer will feature sweater fleeces, slippers, hats and Bean Boots – plus a custom lace station to keep students decked out in their school colors. In addition to the mobile selling trailer, the brand is bringing its beloved Outdoor Discovery School to groups of students during the tour, rewarding one lucky participant with a weekend adventure trip for two to Maine.

Visit Ohio Union West Plaza to visit L.L.Bean and check out the famous Bootmobile!