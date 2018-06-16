“Know Your Sugar” Tour- Columbus

The third annual “Know Your Sugar” tour will stop in Columbus on June 15th and 16th to raise awareness of the growing diabetes epidemic in the U.S. and to educate on the importance of managing glucose levels.

Sponsored by Abbott, the tour features custom sugar-cube sculptures made by world renowned Irish artists, Brandon Jamison and Mark Revels. This two-day event will also include interactive activities, the opportunity to meet the artists and access to leading diabetes experts along with important information about glucose monitoring and maintaining target glucose levels to live fuller, healthier lives.

The “Know Your Sugar” Bus Tour will reach millions of Americans across the country- we hope to see you there!