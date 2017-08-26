Live Healthy Appalachia is thrilled to announce its first ever KitchenFest! Mark your calendars for August 26. KitchenFest is a celebration of the time we spend in our kitchens cooking and sharing food with friends and family. Come and shop for unique kitchen items from a variety of vendors. Participate in workshops and meet new folks who love everything and anything about kitchens and cooking. KitchenFest will be held on the historic Public Square in Nelsonville, Ohio at the newly renovated Stuart’s Opera House on August 26. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.kitchenfest.org or by calling 740-856-6100.