KidsLinked.com's Worthington KidsFest

Come browse summer camp options for your kids while enjoying this FREE fun family-friendly FEST presented by Integrity Athletics, & benefiting the One Leg At A Time anti-bullying initiative in Worthington Schools, and the Courtney Fisher Scholarship.

Watch a 30 second KidsLinked preview video here --->

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSMEsqIaPeo&feature=youtu.be

Worthington Community Center

345 E Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH 43085

• SUMMER CAMP EXPO!

• Find Great DAY or STAY Summer Camps

• Summer Camp Passport (scavenger hunt) - Travel through summer camp booths, earn stamps on your passport and win a prize!

• Hot Chocolate Walk to benefit the Courtney Fisher I Am Scholarship - 6pm

• Character appearances and entertainment from Paulettes Princess Parties

• Free Bounce Houses from LVL UP Sports Paintball Park

• Petting Zoo from YMCA Camp Willson

• Video game fun with Mr. Game Room, The Best Mobile Video Game Party in Columbus 614-918-3000

• Free Face Painting and Balloon Artist

• Activity/Craft Area

• Contests with prizes for the kids!

• FREE POPCORN & other giveaways!

• Hot Chocolate Walk Honoring Courtney Fisher -http://kidslinked.com/Walk

On August 12th, 2016 the Worthington community was rocked by a tragic accident involving the girls water polo team. That day we lost Courtney Fisher who was a team mate, coach, mentor, friend and family member.

Several Worthington Kilbourne students have come together with a way to honor her memory with The I AM scholarship. All proceeds from this event will be used to fund this scholarship.

Beginning at 6pm, participants will walk through McCord Park with a moment of silence and remembrance ceremony in the middle of the McCord Park softball diamonds. All walkers will receive a t-shirt, goodie bag and hot chocolate at the end of the walk.

• One Leg at a Time - http://onelegatatime.org/

The "One Leg at a Time" Initiative is to help empower students to use their voices and ideas to change the culture and climate in their schools. The student-driven program develops our leaders for tomorrow by giving them a voice today! The meaning behind One Leg at a Time is that no matter your gender, age, race, nationality, size, religious beliefs, socioeconomic status or sexual preference we are all created equal and share two things in common: first, we are all human and second, we all put our pants on the same way - One Leg at a Time!

www.kidslinked.com/FEST