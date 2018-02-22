KidsLinked.com's Upper Arlington Summer Camp Expo

Come browse summer camp options for your kids while enjoying this FREE fun family-friendly event, presented by Advantage Window and Door Company, and benefiting Wickliffe Progressive PTO

Wickliffe Elementary School

2405 Wickliffe Rd, Columbus, OH 43221

• SUMMER CAMP EXPO!

• Find Great DAY or STAY (overnight) Summer Camps

• Summer Camp Passport (scavenger hunt) - Travel through summer camp booths, earn stamps on your passport and win a prize!

• SUMMER CAMP DRAWING😲💫💥👀: Enter to win a free Summer Camp!

• Character appearances and entertainment from Paulettes Princess Parties

• Video game fun with Mr. Game Room, The Best Mobile Video Game Party in Columbus 614-918-3000

• Free Face Painting and Balloon Artist Jo Jos Jingles

• Activity/Craft Area

• FREE POPCORN & other giveaways!

______________________

• Platinum Sponsor: ADAMH Board of Franklin County - http://adamhfranklin.org/

Our mission is to improve the well-being of our community by reducing the incidence of mental health problems and eliminating the abuse of alcohol and other drugs in Franklin County.

Special Thanks to our Event Partners:

• Caddy's Delight Virtual Golf Lounge - Platinum Sponsor

• ADAMH Board of Franklin County

• Visit Pittsburgh

• Little Dreamers Big Believers

______________________

KidsLinked.com's Customer Service email: customerservice@kidslinked.com

KidsLinked.com's Customer Service 877-543-7801

______________________