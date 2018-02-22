KidsLinked.com's Upper Arlington Summer Camp Expo

Come browse summer camp options for your kids while enjoying this FREE fun family-friendly event, presented by Advantage Window and Door Company, and benefiting Wickliffe Progressive PTO
Wickliffe Elementary School
2405 Wickliffe Rd, Columbus, OH 43221
• SUMMER CAMP EXPO!
• Find Great DAY or STAY (overnight) Summer Camps
• Summer Camp Passport (scavenger hunt) - Travel through summer camp booths, earn stamps on your passport and win a prize!
• SUMMER CAMP DRAWING😲💫💥👀: Enter to win a free Summer Camp!
• Character appearances and entertainment from Paulettes Princess Parties
• Video game fun with Mr. Game Room, The Best Mobile Video Game Party in Columbus 614-918-3000
• Free Face Painting and Balloon Artist Jo Jos Jingles
• Activity/Craft Area
• FREE POPCORN & other giveaways!
• Platinum Sponsor: ADAMH Board of Franklin County - http://adamhfranklin.org/
Our mission is to improve the well-being of our community by reducing the incidence of mental health problems and eliminating the abuse of alcohol and other drugs in Franklin County.
Special Thanks to our Event Partners:
• Caddy's Delight Virtual Golf Lounge - Platinum Sponsor
• ADAMH Board of Franklin County
• Visit Pittsburgh
• Little Dreamers Big Believers
