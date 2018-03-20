KidsLinked.com's Reynoldsburg KidsFest

Come browse summer camp options for your kids while enjoying this FREE fun family-friendly FEST, presented by Kiddie Academy of Reynoldsburg, OH at the beautiful new Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church Community Center!

• SUMMER CAMP EXPO!

• Find Great DAY or STAY Summer Camps

• Summer Camp Passport (scavenger hunt) - Travel through summer camp booths, earn stamps on your passport and win a prize!

• Free Bounce Houses provided by Teamwork Associates

• Free Face Painting and Balloon Artist - Jo Jos Jingles

• Everdry Waterproofing of Columbus Activity/Craft Area

• Video game fun with Mr. Game Room, The Best Mobile Video Game Party in Columbus 614-918-3000

• Contests with prizes for the kids

• FREE Popcorn!

• FREE skate passes from Skate Zone 71

• First 200 guests get FREE kids meal coupons from Sunny Street Café

• Taquitos Taco Truck with delicious food for purchase!