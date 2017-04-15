KidsLinked.com's Hilliard KidsFest & Bunny Run

KidsLinked.com's Hilliard KidsFest presented by Integrity Athletics; and the Columbus Bunny Run, presented by Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians
Enjoy Kidslinked.com's fun family festival and race in Hilliard at the Franklin County Fair-Hilliard, Ohio Fairgrounds
Saturday, April 15th, 9am-12pm
4100 Columbia St, Hilliard, Ohio 43026
Watch a 30 second KidsLinked preview video here --->
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGn_fOCUUDY
•Free Admission and Parking
•Summer Camp Expo: Browse "Day" & "Away" (overnight) summer camp options
•Passport (scavenger hunt) - Travel through Summer Camp booths, earn stamps on your passport and win a prize!
•5K,1M, 1/2M & 1/4M Bunny Run presented by Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians - free pancake breakfast with registration!
•Breakfast with Beauty & the Bunny: in celebration of the release of Beauty and the Beast - presented by The Crossing Community Church Child Nurturing Center - family discounts available
Flying pancake breakfast with seatings at 10am & 11am
•Meet the Bunny!
•FREE Candy & Egg Hunt with prizes!
•Contests & activities with prizes for the kids
•Lego Robot competition
•Bounce Houses & attractions
• Mr. Game Room video game fun
• FREE Balloon Artist & Face Painter from Jo Jo's Jingles
•Fun Free Crafts for Kids
•FREE POPCORN & other giveaways!
KidsLinked.com/Hilliard
KidsLinked.com's Customer Service email: customerservice@kidslinked.com
KidsLinked.com's Customer Service phone: 877-543-7801
Franklin County Fairgrounds 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard, Ohio 43026 View Map
