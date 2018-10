Our next round of kids aerial sessions is coming soon! Each session runs 10 weeks and in those 10 weeks kiddos learn movements on the silks and hammocks. At the end they perform a routine in a class recital. A great way to stay active and soar through the winter!

Lil Flyers (ages 5-8) is 12-1pm

Kids Fabric (ages 9-14) is 1-2pm

Sessions are $180 for the 10 weeks