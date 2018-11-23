Kids Aerial Play Day

Infinity Aerial 9032 Cotter Street, Columbus, Ohio 43035

Bring your kiddos in for a day of play where they'll learn silks, hammock and aerial hoop, play games and have a blast while you go do holiday shopping!

$45 per kid, sign up online or through our app Infinity Aerial or by calling 614-641-5285

Info
Infinity Aerial 9032 Cotter Street, Columbus, Ohio 43035 View Map
Fitness, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
614-641-5285
