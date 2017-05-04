Keyholder 2017: Changing The Game with Billie Jean King

You hold the key to advocate and change the game for women and girls. Keyholder is a night to come together to influence gender equality and economic security in central Ohio. Be part of an evening to raise awareness and give visibility to issues affecting women and girls while highlighting solutions to create lasting social change.

This year, on Thursday, May 4 we will welcome Billie Jean King to the Keyholder stage to be interviewed by Lisa Ling at the Ohio Theatre.

Billie Jean King is the epitome of a game changer, breaking down barriers on and off the court for women and girls as a pioneer for gender equality. From her history making Battle of the Sexes match against Bobby Riggs and fight for Title IX, to founding the Women's Sports Foundation and commitment to equal pay for equal work, she is a tenacious leader for positive social change.

Date: Thursday, May 4

Time: Doors open 5 PM, Program starts 6 PM

Cost: $50

Tickets: http://bit.ly/Keyholder17