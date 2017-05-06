Kentucky Derby Celebration

The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek 1370 East Johnstown Road, Columbus, Ohio 43230

Join us in our Bourbon Lounge or on our terrace to celebrate Derby Day with happy hour menu pricing from 2:00 - 6:30 p.m. Enjoy our signature Barn Julep, a specialty cocktail, or sip one of the world’s top 100 bourbons! Enjoy our special Derby menu offerings , and don’t forget to indulge in our delectable bourbon balls, specially created for this occasion. There will also be a Derby Hat Content where guests who wear Derby Hats have a chance to win a trophy and gift cards to Cameron Mitchell Restaurants for Best Hat. Learn more about the event at https://thebarncolumbus.com/events.

Info

Food & Drink

