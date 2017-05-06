Kentucky Derby Celebration

Join us in our Bourbon Lounge or on our terrace to celebrate Derby Day with happy hour menu pricing from 2:00 - 6:30 p.m. Enjoy our signature Barn Julep, a specialty cocktail, or sip one of the world’s top 100 bourbons! Enjoy our special Derby menu offerings , and don’t forget to indulge in our delectable bourbon balls, specially created for this occasion. There will also be a Derby Hat Content where guests who wear Derby Hats have a chance to win a trophy and gift cards to Cameron Mitchell Restaurants for Best Hat. Learn more about the event at https://thebarncolumbus.com/events.