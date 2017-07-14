JazZoo - "The Ultimate American Songbook"

Songs by George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers and Cole Porter from beloved Broadway shows and classic movie musicals come to life on this Columbus Jazz Orchestra “JazZoo” series concert featuring one of Columbus’s favorite songbirds, Kelly Crum Delaveris, and the high-spirited high jinx of xylophone virtuoso Ian Finkel. Plus, a special guest appearance by internationally renowned soprano and Opera Columbus Artistic Director, Peggy Kriha Dye. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and include all-day admission to the zoo.