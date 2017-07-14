JazZoo - "The Ultimate American Songbook"

to Google Calendar - JazZoo - "The Ultimate American Songbook" - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JazZoo - "The Ultimate American Songbook" - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JazZoo - "The Ultimate American Songbook" - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - JazZoo - "The Ultimate American Songbook" - 2017-07-14 20:00:00

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 4850 Powell Rd., Powell, Ohio

Songs by George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers and Cole Porter from beloved Broadway shows and classic movie musicals come to life on this Columbus Jazz Orchestra “JazZoo” series concert featuring one of Columbus’s favorite songbirds, Kelly Crum Delaveris, and the high-spirited high jinx of xylophone virtuoso Ian Finkel. Plus, a special guest appearance by internationally renowned soprano and Opera Columbus Artistic Director, Peggy Kriha Dye. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and include all-day admission to the zoo.

Info

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 4850 Powell Rd., Powell, Ohio View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

6147243485

to Google Calendar - JazZoo - "The Ultimate American Songbook" - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JazZoo - "The Ultimate American Songbook" - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JazZoo - "The Ultimate American Songbook" - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - JazZoo - "The Ultimate American Songbook" - 2017-07-14 20:00:00

CityScene April 2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

WeekendScene Subscribe

Event Calendar

May

Search Events Submit Yours

JuneDigSubSprocket

DIRECTORIES

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Featured Businesses