JazZoo - "Rock & Jazz Hits of the '70s & '80s"

to Google Calendar - JazZoo - "Rock & Jazz Hits of the '70s & '80s" - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JazZoo - "Rock & Jazz Hits of the '70s & '80s" - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JazZoo - "Rock & Jazz Hits of the '70s & '80s" - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - JazZoo - "Rock & Jazz Hits of the '70s & '80s" - 2017-08-11 20:00:00

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 4850 Powell Rd., Powell, Ohio

Jump into the hot tub time machine and travel to the ‘70s and ‘80s for some of the biggest rock-jazz hits of Blood, Sweat & Tears, Chicago, Steely Dan and more featuring trumpet virtuoso Byron Stripling and the outstanding musicians of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra with special guest artists, Phil Clark, Columbus’ own blue-eyed soul man, and Jonathan Elliott, The Floorwalkers’ front man. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and include all-day admission to the zoo.

Info

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 4850 Powell Rd., Powell, Ohio View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

6147243485

to Google Calendar - JazZoo - "Rock & Jazz Hits of the '70s & '80s" - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JazZoo - "Rock & Jazz Hits of the '70s & '80s" - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JazZoo - "Rock & Jazz Hits of the '70s & '80s" - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - JazZoo - "Rock & Jazz Hits of the '70s & '80s" - 2017-08-11 20:00:00

CityScene April 2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

WeekendScene Subscribe

Event Calendar

May

Search Events Submit Yours

JuneDigSubSprocket

DIRECTORIES

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Featured Businesses