JazZoo - "Rock & Jazz Hits of the '70s & '80s"

Jump into the hot tub time machine and travel to the ‘70s and ‘80s for some of the biggest rock-jazz hits of Blood, Sweat & Tears, Chicago, Steely Dan and more featuring trumpet virtuoso Byron Stripling and the outstanding musicians of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra with special guest artists, Phil Clark, Columbus’ own blue-eyed soul man, and Jonathan Elliott, The Floorwalkers’ front man. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and include all-day admission to the zoo.